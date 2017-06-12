Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment results 2017 declared: download from hscap.kerala.gov.in

Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment results 2017: A large number of candidates applied for the plus one notification. (Representational image) Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment results 2017: A large number of candidates applied for the plus one notification. (Representational image)

Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment results 2017: HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Results 2017: The results of Kerala Plus One Allotment Results 2017 has been announced on the official website of the higher secondary board, hscap.kerala.gov.in.

The plus one trial allotment is given to the students based on the percentage which they have scored in the 10th standard. A large number of candidates applied for the plus one notification.

Steps to check Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Results:

Visit the official website

On the homepage click on Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Results 2017

You will be redirected to a new page where you will be required to enter your details such as roll number, date of birth, etc, as specified on your roll number

Your result will be displayed when you click on ‘Submit’

Take out a print for further reference

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd