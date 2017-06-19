Kerala plus one trial allotment 2017 announced, download from hscap.kerala.gov.in

Kerala plus one allotment 2017 is released at Kerala plus one allotment 2017 is released at http://www.hscap.kerala.gov.in

Plus One Allotment 2017: The result of Kerala plus one allotment 2017 has been released by the HSCA. The candidates can check the allotment result at the official website hscap.kerala.gov.in. As per reports, HSE Kerala received as may as 4,93,584 applications for plus one admission this year. HSCAP last week released the trial allotment result about 156874 seats were allotted.

A total of 4,96,347 aspirants had applied for Kerala Plus one first allotment. As per statistics, out of 51034 seats, 237920 have been allotted.

The plus one trial allotment is given to the students on the basis of what they have scored in the 10th standard. A large number of candidates applied for the plus one notification.

Kerala plus one allotment results, here’s how to check:

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage click on Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Results 2017

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where you will be required to enter your details such as roll number, date of birth, etc, as specified on your roll number

Step 4: Your result will be displayed when you click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: Take out a print for further reference

In a release, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has said that the students need to submit the application for correction or change in options (if any) by June 13, 2017, before 4 pm.

