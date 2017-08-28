Kerala plus one transfer allotment result 2017 released at hscap.kerala.gov.in

Kerala plus one transfer allotment result 2017: Candidates need to keep their application numbers in hand while trying to access the trial allotment result. Kerala plus one transfer allotment result 2017: Candidates need to keep their application numbers in hand while trying to access the trial allotment result.

Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has released the results for the transfer allotments 2017 for admission to plus one seats at various colleges in the state. Candidates who have applied for the transfer allotment can check their result from the Directorate’s official website.

“Those who didn’t get allotment till date and desire to attend SPOT admission should submit application to any one of the Govt/Aided Higher Secondary School having Vacancy before 3 pm on 29th August 2017,” the Directorate said in a notification. The vacancy list for SPOT allotment has also been released. Read | KEAM NEET 2017: Third phase of allotment for MBBS, BDS courses released, click here

Candidates need to keep their application numbers in hand while trying to access the trial allotment result. The result can be downloaded from hscap.kerala.gov.in.

Steps to download Kerala plus one transfer allotment result 2017:

Step 1: Go to the website mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the link provided that says “TRANSFER ALLOT RESULTS”.

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth in the fields provided.

Step 4: Download the result and take a print out of the same for further reference.

