Kerala plus one supplementary allotment 2017: Results to be announced at hscap.kerala.gov.in

Kerala plus one supplementary allotment 2017: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala is likely to release the results for the plus one supplementary allotment this week. Candidates who have applied for allotment can check their results from the official website.

The board has not yet announced any official date for the release of the supplementary results. According to reports the results are expected to be released today. Read | Kerala plus one second allotment 2017 result declared at hscap.kerala.gov.in, click here

The second allotment result had been released on June 26 and about 805 out of 2,87,598 seats remained vacant as the results were announced. The DHSE has received about 4,93,584 applications for plus one admission this year.

Steps to check DHSE Kerala plus one supplementary allotment result 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for DHSE Kerala (hscap.kerala.gov.in).

Step 2: Click on the notification for the supplementary allotment result.

Step 3: Enter your details in the fields provided.

Step 4: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

