Kerala plus one second supplementary allotment 2017 results to be announced soon at hscap.kerala.gov.in

Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala will release the second supplementary allotment result for Plus One admissions 2017 today at hscap.kerala.gov.in. Once the allotment results are published on the official website, students need to report to the school by July 28, 2017 for the admission process formalities. DHSE Kerala would release the third allotment list on July 31 and fourth on July 5.

As per reports, the authority received as may as 4,93,584 applications for plus one admission this year. Last month, the HSCAP ha released the trial allotment result about 156874 seats were allotted.

DHSE Kerala plus one supplementary allotment result 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for DHSE Kerala (hscap.kerala.gov.in).

Step 2: Click on the notification for the supplementary allotment result.

Step 3: Enter your details in the fields provided.

Step 4: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference

