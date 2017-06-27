Kerala plus one second allotment 2017 result declared at hscap.kerala.gov.in

Candidates can view their result at hscap.kerala.gov.in Candidates can view their result at hscap.kerala.gov.in

The result of Kerala Plus One second allotment 2017 has been released on June 26. The candidates can check the allotment result at the official website hscap.kerala.gov.in. HSCAP has published the second allotment result a day before the scheduled publication, that is, June 27. As per reports, HSE Kerala received as may as 4,93,584 applications for plus one admission this year. This month, the HSCAP ha released the trial allotment result about 156874 seats were allotted.

Out of 2,87,598 seats to be allotted in the second round, a total of 2,86,793 seats has already been allotted to the students. About 61,608 students have got higher options in the second round while 76413 are fresh allotment. Overall 99.72 candidates have been allotted. And, 805 seats remained vacant as this round’s results got announced.

The allotment to Plus One colleges is done on the basis of board examination marks.

Kerala Plus One allotment result, here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – hscap.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Results 2017

Step 3: A new page will open where you will be required to enter your details such as roll number, date of birth, etc, as specified on your roll number

Step 4: Your result will be displayed when you click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: Take out a print for further reference

