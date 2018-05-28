Follow Us:
Monday, May 28, 2018
How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler
  • Kerala Plus one result 2018 LIVE updates: How to check +1 result at keralaresults.nic.in
Kerala Plus one result 2018: The result of Kerala plus one + 1 examination will be declared today, on May 28. The official said that they will declare the result before 5 pm at keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in. Students will also be able to check their results on iExaMS app.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 28, 2018 2:57:27 pm
kerala plus one reult, vhse reult, +1 result 2018 Kerala Plus One result 2018 Live: Students need to keep their hall tickets handy to view scores

Kerala Plus one result 2018: The result of Kerala plus one or higher secondary examination will be declared today, on May 28, before 5 pm by the Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Board Director confirmed to The indianexpress.com. The official said that although the timing for result declaration is 5 pm, they will release it before that. All those students who have appeared for this examination will be able to check their respective scores at the official websites — keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, http://www.results.itschool.gov.in, http://www.cdit.org, http://www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, http://www.prd.kerala.in, http://www.results.nic.in and http://www.educatinkerala.gov.in. In case these websites do not open due to heavy traffic, the results may then be viewed at other websites such as — examresults.net.

The exams were conducted from March 7 to March 28. The result of Kerala Plus Two or Class 12 examination was released on May 10. In the Plus one exams, a total of 3.79 lakh regular category students appeared while from the open school, about 69,685 students had sat for the exams. To check result, candidates can either download ‘Saphalam’ app to check the result. Moreover, to view score online, the candidates need to keep their hall tickets handy and then enter them and the box provided. The result will be displayed.

Live Blog

Kerala Plus One result 2018: DHSE Kerala + 1 result will be available at keralaresults.nic.in

Highlights

    14:57 (IST) 28 May 2018
    Plus Two result 2018 declared on May 10

    The result of plus two were released on May 10, 2018. A total of 83.75 per cent students qualified for the exam. Kannur district registered the highest pass percentage at 86.75 per cent while Pathanamthitta is the worst pass district with 77.16 per cent. Malappuram is the district with most A + students. 79 schools scored 100 per cent pass percentage.

    14:56 (IST) 28 May 2018
    Kerala Plus one result 2018: How to check

    Step 1: Log on to the official websites

    Step 2: Click on the link for result

    Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/registration number and other details

    Step 4: Click on submit

    Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

    Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

    14:43 (IST) 28 May 2018
    Kerala Plus One result 2018: Websites to check result

    The result will be hosted at the following websites - www.results.itschool.gov.in, www.cdit.org, www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, www.prd.kerala.in, www.results.nic.in and www.educatinkerala.gov.in.

    14:39 (IST) 28 May 2018
    Kerala Plus One result 2018 time

    The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will publish the result of Class 12 or Plus One today. While the result declaration time is said to be 5 pm, however, it might release before the said time.

    plus one result, + 1 result, vhse kerala, keralalresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in Kerala Plus One result 2018 will be available online and via app

    The Kerala plus one result will be declared today. The result of plus two was released on May 10, 2018. A total of 83.75 per cent students qualified the exam. Kannur district registered the highest pass percentage at 86.75 per cent while Pathanamthitta is the worst pass district with 77.16 per cent. Malappuram is the district with most A + students. 79 schools scored 100 per cent pass percentage.

