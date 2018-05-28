Kerala Plus one result 2018 LIVE updates: How to check +1 result at keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala Plus One result 2018 Live: Students need to keep their hall tickets handy to view scores Kerala Plus One result 2018 Live: Students need to keep their hall tickets handy to view scores

Kerala Plus one result 2018: The result of Kerala plus one or higher secondary examination will be declared today, on May 28, before 5 pm by the Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Board Director confirmed to The indianexpress.com. The official said that although the timing for result declaration is 5 pm, they will release it before that. All those students who have appeared for this examination will be able to check their respective scores at the official websites — keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, http://www.results.itschool.gov.in, http://www.cdit.org, http://www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, http://www.prd.kerala.in, http://www.results.nic.in and http://www.educatinkerala.gov.in. In case these websites do not open due to heavy traffic, the results may then be viewed at other websites such as — examresults.net.

The exams were conducted from March 7 to March 28. The result of Kerala Plus Two or Class 12 examination was released on May 10. In the Plus one exams, a total of 3.79 lakh regular category students appeared while from the open school, about 69,685 students had sat for the exams. To check result, candidates can either download ‘Saphalam’ app to check the result. Moreover, to view score online, the candidates need to keep their hall tickets handy and then enter them and the box provided. The result will be displayed.