Kerala plus one DHSE results 2017 declared at dhsekerala.gov.in

Kerala plus one DHSE results 2017: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has released the results for the plus one Higher Secondary Examinations (DHSE) exams today. Students who have appeared for the class 11 exam can check their scores from the official website.

Students who have not qualified or are not satisfied with their results can apply for rechecking and revaluation. The reuslts will be available for download at dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in. Certificates will be issued by the Directorate for students who have cleared the exams.

The results for the plus two DHSE and Vocational Higher Secondary Examinations (VSHE) exams were announced on May 15 for which more than four lakh students had appeared and 83.37 per cent of the students passed. The plus two examinations in the state were conducted from March 8 with the Political Science, Sanskrit Sahitya and Communicative English papers to March 28, 2017.

Steps to download Kerala plus one DHSE results 2017:

– Go to the websites mentioned above.

– Click on the link to the results page.

– Follow the link to DHSE plus 1 results 2017.

– Enter your roll number in the field provided and “submit” the same.

– Download your results and take a print out for further reference.

