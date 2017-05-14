Kerala plus 2 HSC, VSHE exams 2017: Result to be declared tomorrow at dhsekerala.gov.in

Kerala plus 2 HSC, VSHE exams 2017: More than 4 lakh candidates appeared for the plus two examinations Kerala plus 2 HSC, VSHE exams 2017: More than 4 lakh candidates appeared for the plus two examinations

Kerala plus 2 HSC, VSHE exams 2017: The results for Kerala’s class 12 Higher Secondary Examinations (HSE) and Vocational Higher Secondary Examinations (VSHE) 2017 are likely to be declared tomorrow. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results from the official website and check this page for updates.

More than 4 lakh candidates appeared for the plus two examinations in the state were conducted from March 8 with the Political Science, Sanskrit Sahitya and Communicative English papers to March 28, 2017. The exams were conducted from 10 am to 12.45 pm with a cool off time of 15 minutes to read the question paper

“+ 2 result will be published on May 15, 2017… Please update the missing register numbers if any at your school at the earliest, otherwise those results will not be published!” the Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DSHE) said in a notification.

Last year, 125 students, out of 4,60,743 students who appeared, scored 100 per cent. About 9,870 students even scored A + grades in all subjects and the pass percentage for 2016 was held at 79.03.

Students can check their Kerala HSE 2017 results on the following websites:

keralaresults.nic.in

examresults.nic.in

results.itschool.gov.in

kerala.gov.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

examresults.kerala.gov.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

results.nic.in

educationkerala.gov.in

vhse.kerala.gov.in

Steps to download the Kerala HSE results 2017:

– Go to the official websites of Kerala HSE (dhsekerala.gov.in) or one of the sites mensioned above.

– Click on the notification for Kerala 2017 HSE results.

– Follow the links on the site, fill in your details in the fields provided and submit them.

– Download a copy of your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

