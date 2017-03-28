Kerala Plus 1 exam: Geography questions copied from model paper

SSLC maths paper will be reconducted on March 30 SSLC maths paper will be reconducted on March 30

After quashing the mathematics paper of SSLC examination, the Kerala’s public school management has to face another embarrassment as some questions of the Plus 1 geography paper is also found to be lifted from a model question paper.

The examination was conducted on March 21. Out of the total 60 marks paper, questions for 43 marks were allegedly copied from the model examination held in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts, says a report of Onmanorama.

Last week, a similar incident happened during the maths paper when some questions were replicated from a model question paper. After the teachers’ protest, the education department had to cancel the maths exam. The re-examination will be held on March 30.

The maths exam was quashed after it was found that many questions were lifted from a model question paper. Till now, two teachers have been suspended by the Kerala education department during its probe.

