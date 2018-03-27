Kerala physics paper leak: No evidence of leakage of question paper, says Kerala DGP

The police is investigating this matter. (Representational image) The police is investigating this matter. (Representational image)

Ruling out the reports of class 12 physics paper leak, the Kerala police said that there is “no prima facie evidence” of any leakage for the March 21 exam. The Cyber Crime police of Kerala had registered a case following the reports of the leakage of the physics question paper through WhatsApp. Thrissur district’s co-ordinator of the exam received images of the question paper and immediately informed the K Imbichikoya, Higher Secondary Joint Director and Secretary, Examinations. The questions spread through Whatsapp were in hand written format.

The investigation would continue, DGP Behara said in a statement here. Kerala Education Minister C Raveendranath had on March 23 stated in the state assembly that there was no confirmation that the question paper had been leaked. A complaint had been lodged with the police to ascertain if the WhatsApp message had begun to circulate before or after the examination, the minister had said.

As per Manormanews.com, the question paper was leaked on Whatsapp on Wednesday. The Higher Secondary Education director K Sudhir Babu has said if it is proved that the paper was leaked, they will cancel the physics exam.

The alleged physics paper leak is found similar to those of a model exam conducted by some private tuition centres from Malabar region. Further investigation is being carried out now.

