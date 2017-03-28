Kerala paper leak: KSU demands resignation of Education Minister 

Till now, two teachers have been suspended by the Kerala education department Till now, two teachers have been suspended by the Kerala education department

Following the alleged maths paper leak of SSLC examination, Congress in Kerala on March 27 demanded the resignation of State Education Minister C Raveendranath. The pro-congress Kerala Students Union (KSU) organised a protest march here. KPCC President M M Hassan said the Education Minister who mentally harassed thousands of students should quit the position.

To disperse the KSU activists who tried to break the police cordon in front of the Secretariat, police used water cannon and lathis. KSU also demanded stringent action to be taken against those responsible for the mistake, he said. Hassan also alleged corruption behind the question paper leak.

On March 20, the Kerala education department has to postpone the maths examination after finding out some questions were lifted from a model question paper. The state government will conduct the re-examination on March 30.

Till now, two teachers have been suspended by the Kerala education department during its probe. The students also complained the maths paper was tough.

Besides maths, geography paper of Plus 1 was also lifted from a model question paper.

