KEAM third allotment 2017 list declared at cee-kerala.org, cee.kerala.gov.in

A total of 45,363 students have qualified for the admission in the MBBS/BDS courses in the state A total of 45,363 students have qualified for the admission in the MBBS/BDS courses in the state

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) has released the third allotment list 2017. Students who have applied for the medical and allied courses, along with engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses can view their names in the list by accessing the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in.

The previous two rounds of allotment were held for engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses. CEE Kerala had released the first allotment list on June 30 while the second list was out on July 10. The allotment list made on the basis of KEAM 2017 results of engineering and pharmacy courses. For medical and allied courses, it was NEET UG 2017 results.

Shafil Maheen N of Kozhikode had topped the engineering entrance exam by scoring 587.1312. As many as 61,716 students have been included in the engineering rank list of which, 32,036 are boys while 29,680 are girl candidates.

KEAM 2017 was held on April 24 and 25 and a total of 1.6 lakh aspirants had registered for the engineering entrance exam at 307 centres across Kerala, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai. The candidates can check their ranks at cee-kerala.org and cee.kerala.gov.in. The students can view their rank and score by following the steps written below:

KEAM allotment result 2017, here’s how to check ranks

Log on to the official websites mentioned above

On the homepage, click on KEAM results

A new page will open

Enter your hall ticket, date of birth and other details

The rank list will be displayed

Download and take a print out

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd