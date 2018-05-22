Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 22, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are Sponsored

The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Latest News
  • Kerala KEAM 2018 result to release today at cee.kerala.gov.in

Kerala KEAM 2018 result to release today at cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2018: The results for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Courses (KEAM-2018) is expected to be released today at cee.kerala.gov.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 22, 2018 12:57:48 pm
KEAM 2018, cee-kerala.org, KEAM KEAM 2018 results will be available at cee-kerala.org

KEAM 2018: The results for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Courses (KEAM-2018) is expected to be released today at cee.kerala.gov.in. The answer keys were released on the official website last month. The exam was conducted on April 23 and 24 across the state for admission to medical, agriculture, forestry, veterinary, fisheries, engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses.

KEAM 2018: How to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link KEAM 2018 result

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Courses offered
Engineering
— Bachelor of Technology (B Tech)
— B Tech (Agricultural Engineering) [B Tech (Agri Engg)]
— B Tech (Food Engineering & Technology) [B Tech (Food Engg & Tech)]
— B Tech (Dairy Technology)
— B Tech (Food Technology) [BTech (Food Tech)]

Architecture

— Bachelor of Architecture (B Arch)

Read | Top 25 engineering colleges in India

Medical

— Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS)
— Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS)
— Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS)
— Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS)
— Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS)
— Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS)

Agriculture and Forestry

— Bachelor of Science-Agriculture [BSc (Hons) Agri]
— Bachelor of Science-Forestry [BSc (Hons) Forestry]

Veterinary

— Bachelor of Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry (BVSc & AH)

Fisheries

— Bachelor of Fisheries Science (BFSc)

Pharmacy

— Bachelor of Pharmacy (B Pharm)

KEAM 2018

The examination is conducted for admission to various engineering courses across the state of Kerala. As the answer keys were declared, the candidates can expect the results soon.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Adda
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now