Kerala KEAM 2018 Answer Keys released at cee-kerala.org

KEAM 2018: The answer keys for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Courses (KEAM-2018) has been released on Wednesday at cee.kerala.gov.in. All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the answer keys from the official website. The exam was conducted on April 23 and 24 across the state of Kerala for admission to medical, agriculture, forestry, veterinary, fisheries, engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses.

The candidates can raise objections against the answer keys till April 30, 2018. “Complaints regarding the Answer Keys, if any, may be forwarded to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations along with supporting documents and fee at Rs 100 per question by way of DD drawn in favour of the commissioner for Entrance Examinations, payable at Thiruvananthapuram, by post or hand delivery so as to reach the office on or before 30.04.2018 (Monday),” according to the official release.

Kerala KEAM 2018: Steps to check answer keys

Step 1: Visit the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link KEAM 2018 Answer Keys

Step 3: A pdf with answer keys will open

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Courses offered

Engineering

— Bachelor of Technology (B Tech)

— B Tech (Agricultural Engineering) [B Tech (Agri Engg)]

— B Tech (Food Engineering & Technology) [B Tech (Food Engg & Tech)]

— B Tech (Dairy Technology)

— B Tech (Food Technology) [BTech (Food Tech)]

Architecture

— Bachelor of Architecture (B Arch)

Medical

— Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS)

— Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS)

— Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS)

— Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS)

— Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS)

— Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS)

Agriculture and Forestry

— Bachelor of Science-Agriculture [BSc (Hons) Agri]

— Bachelor of Science-Forestry [BSc (Hons) Forestry]

Veterinary

— Bachelor of Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry (BVSc & AH)

Fisheries

— Bachelor of Fisheries Science (BFSc)

Pharmacy

— Bachelor of Pharmacy (B Pharm)

KEAM 2018

The examination is conducted for admission to various engineering courses across the state of Kerala. As the answer keys were declared, the candidates can expect the results soon.

