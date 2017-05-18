Kerala KEAM 2017 results to release today at cee-kerala.org and cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2017 results for engineering exam will release today KEAM 2017 results for engineering exam will release today

KEAM 2017: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) of Kerala is likely to announce the results of the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical Courses (KEAM) entrance examination 2017 today. CEE will release the results of engineering and pharmacy exam today while the scores of other streams will be released soon. The exam was held on April 24 and 25, 2017. As many as 1.6 lakh aspirants had registered for the engineering entrance exam at 307 centres across across Kerala, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai.

The candidates can check the score on cee-kerala.org and cee.kerala.gov.in. Once the score is released, the candidates have to upload their marks of Plus Two/qualifying examination to prepare the rank list for engineering/architecture admission.

Those who clear the paper will get admission to courses in agriculture, veterinary, fishery, engineering and architecture. The students can view their scores by following the steps written below:

Steps to download KEAM results 2017

Log in to the official websites mentioned above

On the homepage, click on KEAM results

A new page will open

Enter your hall ticket, date of birth and other details

The results will be displayed

Download and take a print out

The answer keys were already released last month and the last date to raise objections was May 2

For more KEAM updates, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd