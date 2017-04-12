Kerala KEAM 2017 exam: Download admit cards now

KEAM 2017: The exam will be conducted offline KEAM 2017: The exam will be conducted offline

KEAM 2017: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) of Kerala has released the admit cards of the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical Courses (KEAM) entrance examination 2017. The exam will be held on April 24 and 25, 2017.

Steps to download KEAM 2017

Visit the official website of KEAM – cee-kerala.org

On the homepage, click on KEAM 2017 admit card

On the candidate’s portal, enter the required details

Download the admit card.

The candidates who do not know or remember their application number can get it by giving their name and mobile number on the link – ‘Find Application Number’.

Note: The candidates should bring the colour printout of the admit card while appearing the entrance examination.

Exam pattern:

– The examination will be held in two parts (time duration is 2 hours and 30 minutes each).

– The questions will be in MCQ format.

– The exam will be conducted offline

– There will be 120 questions in each paper.

– Each question carries 4 marks, and 1 mark will be taken as negative marking

CEE has also announced that candidates who have availed the facility to apply for NEET 2017 after the removal of the age limit will also be given the opportunity to apply for KEAM 2017. This facility will be available after the results for NEET have been declared “as per the date notified by the Commissioner for Entrance Examination in due course.”

