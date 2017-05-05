Kerala HSC exams 2017: Results to be declared on May 12, check here

Kerala HSC results 2017: The HSC examinations for class 12 students was conducted in the state in the month of March. Kerala HSC results 2017: The HSC examinations for class 12 students was conducted in the state in the month of March.

Kerala HSC results 2017: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala is likely to declare the results for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Examinations on May 12, 2017. Candiadates who have been eagerly waiting for the results can check the same from the official website on release.

Last year, the results for the HSC and the Vocational Higher Secondary Examinations (VSHE) were declared on May 10. Of the 4,60,743 who had appeared for exams, 125 students scored 100 per cent. The pass percentage had stood at 79.03 and around 9,870 students scored A+ grades for all subjects.

The results for the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations will be released today at 2 pm. Check the following link for more details:

Candidates can check their Kerala HSC 2017 results on the following websites:

keralaresults.nic.in

results.itschool.gov.in

kerala.gov.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

examresults.kerala.gov.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

results.nic.in

educationkerala.gov.in

vhse.kerala.gov.in

Steps to download the Kerala HSC results:

– Go to the official websites of Kerala HSE (dhsekerala.gov.in) or one of the sites mensioned above.

– Click on the notification for Kerala 2017 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Exam results.

– Follow the links on the site, fill in your details in the fields provided and submit them.

– Download a copy of your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

