Kerala government plans coaching centres for civil service aspirants

Kerala government is planning to open coaching centres to prepare civil service aspirants for preliminary examination in all districts. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that a state-run centre in Kerala is imparting coaching for the main examination and interview while centres in Palakkad, Kozhikode and Ponnani are offering training for the preliminary examination.

Congratulating the Keralites who cleared the prestigious examination this year, he said as many as 115 students undergone training at the state Civil Service Academy here and 51 of them were qualified.

J Athul and Anu Vivek, who were among those who cleared the examination this year, visited Chief Minister at his office earlier in the day, a release said.

