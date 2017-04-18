Kerala SSLC exams 2017: Results likely to be declared in first week of May

Kerala SSLC exams 2017: Last year, the results were declared on April 27, 2016 and a total pass percentage of 96.59 had been registered. Kerala SSLC exams 2017: Last year, the results were declared on April 27, 2016 and a total pass percentage of 96.59 had been registered.

Kerala SSLC exams 2017: The results for the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations are likely to be announced in the first week of May, according to reports. Students who have appeared for the exams can check their results from the official Kerala government website.

The answer sheets are being evaluated and this is expected to end by April 21, 2017. The Kerala SSLC class 10 exams began on March 8, 2017 and has witnessed a leak of the maths paper which also had 11 questions based on a model question paper. This caused the Kerala government to cancel the maths paper on March 20 and reschedule it for March 30, 2017. The incident of copied questions was also repeated for the Plus 1 geography paper.

Read | Kerala Plus 1 exam: Geography questions copied from model paper

Last year, the results were declared on April 27, 2016 and a total pass percentage of 96.59 had been registered. While 4,74,267 candidates who had appeared for the SSLC examinations were regular candidates, 2,106 candidates wrote the examinations on private registration. The pass percentage was 2 per cent lower than in 2015.

Read | Kerala paper leak: KSU demands resignation of Education Minister

Students can check their results on keralaresults.nic.in, kerala.gov.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, educationkerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, manorama and examresults.net/kerala.

For more stories on Kerala SSLC results, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd