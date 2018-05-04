Kerala DHSE Plus Two results 2018 to release on May 10 at keralaresults.nic.in

Plus Two results 2018: Over 3 lakh appeared for the exam. (Representational image) Plus Two results 2018: Over 3 lakh appeared for the exam. (Representational image)

Plus Two results 2018: The Department of Higher Secondary Exam is likely to release the results of Plus Two examinations on May 10. Candidates can check their marks, once released, on the official websites – dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in. The results will be available for download at results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in and examresults.net/kerala.

A total of 9.25 lakh students appeared for the first and second year Higher Secondary Education (HSE) examinations that started in March from 10 am to 12.45 pm at 2,076 examination centres spread across the state as well as in parts of Mahe, Lakshadweep, and West Asia.

As per reports, in the Plus Two exam, there were nearly 3.72 lakh, regular candidates, while about 69,971 were from open school. This year, a total of 33,369 compartmental candidates sat for the Plus Two exams.

Similarly in the Plus One exams, a total of 3.79 lakh regular category students appeared while from the open school, about 69,685 students had sat for the exams.

Last year, the pass percentage for Plus Two was at 83.37 and about 3.66 lakh students have appeared the exam. The result of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations was released by the Department of Higher Secondary Education on May 3 at 10:30 am. s many as 4,31,762 have qualified the exam and the overall pass percentage stands at 97.84 which is nearly 2 per cent higher than previous year’s 95.98.

This year, the highest number of students were registered to appear from Malappuram, that is, 1.60 lakh and the lowest is from Wayanad which is 23,313.

