Kerala Plus One Result 2018 Date and Time: +1 result to be declared at dhsekerala.gov.in

Kerala Plus One Result 2018: The Kerala DHSE Board will declare plus one results today by evening. Marks will be available at the official websites such as keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in, once released.The results will also be made available on iExaMS app. The Board had released the Kerala plus two (Class 12 results) on 10 May. The pass percentage for the same stood at 83.75 percent. Kerala SSLC result was declared on May 3, 2018 and 97.84 per cent students had cleared the exam.The plus one exams were successfully conducted in the month of March.

Once the result is released, students will be able to check the same with the help of their admit cards/hall tickets. In order to check their scores, they should visit any of the aforementioned websites. They should then enter their roll number/registration number and other details in the provided fields. On submitting this information, they will be able to obtain their marks. Students will also be able to check their results on iExaMS app.

Kerala Plus One Result 2018: Date and Time

The plus one results will be announced by the Kerala DHSE Board today, on Monday May 28, before 5 pm. The exams were were conducted from March 7 to March 28. The result of Kerala Plus Two or Class 12 examination was released on May 10. In the Plus one exams, a total of 3.79 lakh regular category students appeared while from the open school, about 69,685 students had sat for the exams.

A total of 79 schools in the state had scored 100 per cent in plus two result. a total of 9.25 lakh students had appeared for the examination. The last day to apply for re-examination was May 16 and the SAY examinations will be held from June 5

