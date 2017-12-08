Kerala DHSE Plus One, Plus Two 2018 exams to begin from March 3, check datesheet here

DHSE Kerala exam schedule for 2018 has been released DHSE Kerala exam schedule for 2018 has been released

Kerala DHSE will conduct plus one and plus two examinations in from March 3 and will end on March 27. The Higher Secondary Exam conducting body has released the schedule on the official website – dhsekerala.gov.in.

The last date for payment of second year examination fee without fine is December 14, 2017 and for first year is December 21. Open School students should submit their application to the examination centre allotted to them

DHSE Kerala datesheet 2018:

Second year Higher Secondary Examination, March 2018

First Year Higher Secondary Examination, March 2018

Second Year Higher Secondary SAY/Improvement Examination, May/June 2018

First Year Higher Secondary Improvement/Supplementary Examination, July/Aug. 2018

Unlike first year, the second year higher secondary examination, March 2018 will consist of the Continuous Evaluation (CE), Practical Evaluation (PE) and Terminal Evaluation (TE).

The result of the examination shall be determined by the combined scores of First and Second Year Examinations, taken together and grades obtained there upon by the candidate.

DHSE Kerala First year exam 2017

March 7: PART II Languages, Computer IT

March 8: Statistics, Geology, Computer Applications, home science

March 12: Economics, journalism

March 13: Chemistry

March 14: Sociology, philosophy, anthropology

March 15: Part I English

March 19: Physics, geography, music, Gandhian studies, English literature

March 20: Accountancy, Sanskrit shastra

March 21: Part III Languages, pyschology

March 22: Political science, mathematics, Sanskrit Sahitya

March 26: Social Work, biology, computer science, business studies, electronics

March 27: History, Islamic history and culture, communicative English, electronic service technology

Arts datesheet for First Year

March 7: Part II languages

March 12: Literature

March 13: Main

March 15: Part I – English

March 19: Sanskrit

March 20: Subsidiary

March 26: Aesthetics

Second year datesheet

March 7: Social Work, biology, computer science, business studies, electronics

March 8: History, Islamic history and culture, communicative English, electronic service technology

March 12: Part I English

March 13: Sociology, philosophy, anthropology

March 14: Chemistry

March 15: Economics, journalism

March 19: Political science, mathematics, Sanskrit Sahitya

March 20: Part III Languages, pyschology

March 21: Accountancy, Sanskrit shastra

March 22: Physics, geography, music, Gandhian studies, English literature

March 26: PART II Languages, Computer IT

March 27: Statistics, Geology, Computer Applications, home science

Arts datesheet for Second Year

March 7: Main

March 12: Part I – English

March 13: Subsidiary

March 15: Literature

March 19: Aesthetics

March 20: Sanskrit

March 26: Part II Languages

