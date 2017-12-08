Kerala DHSE Plus One, Plus Two 2018 exams to begin from March 3, check datesheet here

Kerala DHSE will conduct plus one and plus two examinations in from March 3 and will end on March 27. The Higher Secondary Exam conducting body has released the schedule on the official website – dhsekerala.gov.in.
The last date for payment of second year examination fee without fine is December 14, 2017 and for first year is December 21. Open School students should submit their application to the examination centre allotted to them
DHSE Kerala datesheet 2018:
Second year Higher Secondary Examination, March 2018
First Year Higher Secondary Examination, March 2018
Second Year Higher Secondary SAY/Improvement Examination, May/June 2018
First Year Higher Secondary Improvement/Supplementary Examination, July/Aug. 2018
Unlike first year, the second year higher secondary examination, March 2018 will consist of the Continuous Evaluation (CE), Practical Evaluation (PE) and Terminal Evaluation (TE).
The result of the examination shall be determined by the combined scores of First and Second Year Examinations, taken together and grades obtained there upon by the candidate.
DHSE Kerala First year exam 2017
March 7: PART II Languages, Computer IT
March 8: Statistics, Geology, Computer Applications, home science
March 12: Economics, journalism
March 13: Chemistry
March 14: Sociology, philosophy, anthropology
March 15: Part I English
March 19: Physics, geography, music, Gandhian studies, English literature
March 20: Accountancy, Sanskrit shastra
March 21: Part III Languages, pyschology
March 22: Political science, mathematics, Sanskrit Sahitya
March 26: Social Work, biology, computer science, business studies, electronics
March 27: History, Islamic history and culture, communicative English, electronic service technology
Arts datesheet for First Year
March 7: Part II languages
March 12: Literature
March 13: Main
March 15: Part I – English
March 19: Sanskrit
March 20: Subsidiary
March 26: Aesthetics
Second year datesheet
March 7: Social Work, biology, computer science, business studies, electronics
March 8: History, Islamic history and culture, communicative English, electronic service technology
March 12: Part I English
March 13: Sociology, philosophy, anthropology
March 14: Chemistry
March 15: Economics, journalism
March 19: Political science, mathematics, Sanskrit Sahitya
March 20: Part III Languages, pyschology
March 21: Accountancy, Sanskrit shastra
March 22: Physics, geography, music, Gandhian studies, English literature
March 26: PART II Languages, Computer IT
March 27: Statistics, Geology, Computer Applications, home science
Arts datesheet for Second Year
March 7: Main
March 12: Part I – English
March 13: Subsidiary
March 15: Literature
March 19: Aesthetics
March 20: Sanskrit
March 26: Part II Languages
