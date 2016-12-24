Kerala CM inaugurates Indian school in UAE

The school, which will enrol 6,000 students in the next academic year, is situated in Juwaisa area in Sharjah. The school, which will enrol 6,000 students in the next academic year, is situated in Juwaisa area in Sharjah.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated an Indian school in the UAE’s third largest city of Sharjah on Thursday. Vijayan, who is on his first official visit to the UAE since taking office, inaugurated the building of the new Sharjah Indian School Thursday evening.

The school, which will enrol 6,000 students in the next academic year, is situated in Juwaisa area in Sharjah, Gulf News reported.

The Chief Minister congratulated the Indian Association Sharjah for their efforts in offering affordable education to expatriate children.

Vijayan, who paid a surprise visit to a labour accommodation in Al Quoz area on Wednesday, is scheduled to attend an award function organised by a Malayalam TV channel and a public reception in Dubai during his three-day visit.

Accompanied by Indian leaders, diplomats, businessmen and association office-bearers, Vijayan also attended a large reception by the community members at Sharjah Expo Centre.

Vijayan’s visit to the Gulf nation is considered significant in view of increased cooperation between Kerala and the UAE which established a new consulate in the southern Indian state earlier this year.

An estimated one million Keralites live in Sharjah. Speaking at a business meet in Dubai earlier yesterday, Vijayan invited expatriate investors to Kerala, assuring that his government will offer guarantee for investments in the state.

