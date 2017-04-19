Kendriya Vidyalayas are running short of 200 principals: Report

There are 200 vacancies out of 1,081 principal posts and there are Vice Principals missing from about 113 schools. There are 200 vacancies out of 1,081 principal posts and there are Vice Principals missing from about 113 schools.

There are at least 200 Kendriya Vidyalayas and 125 Navodaya Vidyalas which are running without any principals, according to a report received by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD). There is also a shortage of more than 10,000 teachers in the KVs.

The 2015-16 annual report by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (the managing body of KVs in India) shows that there are 200 vacancies out of 1,081 principal posts and there are Vice Principals missing from about 113 schools.

Read | Hindi may become compulsory till class 10 for CBSE-affiliated schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas

“10,039 teaching posts including TGTs, PGTs and PRTs are also vacant in Kendriya Vidyalayas besides 14,144 non-teaching posts”, the report said. There are 1,142 functioning KVs globally, including three abroad in Moscow, Kathmandu and Tehran in Russia, Nepal and Iran respectively.

Faculty shortages have also been observed by other reports such as the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti which supervises the Javahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) across India.

“Out of 589 sanctioned posts of principals in JNVs 125 are vacant while 53 schools do not have vice-principals. A total of 2,023 teaching posts and 1,734 non-teaching posts are also lying vacant in JNVs across the country,” the report said.

For more stories on KVs or JNVs, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd