Kendriya Vidyalaya students visit CSIO, interact with scientists

ON THE second day of summer camp JIGYASA for students of Kendriya Vidyalaya schools at Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO), more than 100 students visited CSIO at Sector 30 on Thursday and interacted with senior scientists, who informed them about various scientific equipment and machines on Thursday. Ananya, a student of Class VIII, said it was a good experience to learn something new here.

Navneet Singh Aulakh, PRO of CSIR-CSIO, said the organisation wants students of rural areas and other school students to join the camp.

The programme is being attended by 100 students from classes VIII to X of different KV schools and it expects to target 75,000 students and around 1,000 teachers with CSIR labs across the country and the previous camp had about 80 students.

There are two batches a day from 10 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm.

The main objective of this programme is to give schoolkids an idea of scientific temperament, inspire young minds about scientific research as well as ignite the spirit of scientific thinking at an early age.

During this three-day programme, various topics on conceptual understanding of scientific concepts along with their practical demonstration would be covered. The students have been interacting with scientists and visit national facilities of CSIR-CSIO, actively involved in technology development for agriculture, healthcare and defence sector under Make in India and Innovate in India scheme of GoI.

Besides this programme, CSIO also conducts a programme to train science teachers under Faculty Training and Motivation and Adoption of School and Colleges Scheme. CSIO has adopted several schools under this scheme and facilitating them for science infrastructure development at school level and conducting several science programmes such as Science Day, Akshay Urja Diwas, Poster Competition.

