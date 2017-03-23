Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 admission list 2017 out, check now

There are a total of 1137 Kendriya Vidalaya schools across the country There are a total of 1137 Kendriya Vidalaya schools across the country

KVS admissions 2017: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released Class 1 admission list today. The parents who wish to check whether their ward is shortlisted, need to check the websites of all schools they applied for. The registration process for admission in Class 1 was started on February 8 and ended on March 15. This year, to make the procedure transparent, the admission process has been made completely online and cloud-based.

A senior KVS official informed, “As many as 6,48,941 aspirants applied for around 1 lakh seats. Due to the online process, we have been able to release the list on time. The list can be seen on the official website of the individual schools.”

For admission in Classes 2 to 9, KVS will begin the online process from April 3 onwards. For those seeking admission in Class 11 will have to wait till the CBSE results are declared.

There is a total of 1137 Kendriya Vidalayas across the country. The students will be shortlisted as per the priority category:

– Children of Central government employees who are in transferable and non-transferable jobs and children of ex- servicemen.

– The children of those who work under Central government and are in transferable and non-transferable jobs of autonomous bodies/ public sector undertakings/institute of higher learning.

– Children of transferable and non-transferable employees who work under the state government.

– The wards of those state government employees who are in transferable and non-transferable jobs of autonomous bodies/ public sector undertakings/institute of higher learning.

– Children from those whose parents work in private companies.

