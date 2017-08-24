KEAM second allotment results for minority declared at cee-kerala.org and cee.kerala.gov.in

Candidates can download their allotment memo from the official website. Candidates can download their allotment memo from the official website.

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has published the second allotment results of the KEAM BSc nursing and paramedical degree courses today at cee-kerala.org and cee.kerala.gov.in. The results were announced on August 23.

The qualified candidates have to reach the CEE office at Santhi Nagar, Thiruvananthapuram. The last date to submit the necessary supporting documents (education ceritificates etc) before 5 pm on August 24.

KEAM results 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Visit the homepage written above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on KEAM results link

Step 3: A new page will open displaying allotment list and rank list data under BSc nursing and paramedical degree courses

Step 4: Click on the allotment list

Step 5: A pdf file will open displaying college-wise names of the selected candidates.

Step 6: Download and take a print out

The Commission had released the provisional category list of candidates who have applied for admission to the seats

earmarked for minority quota under MBBS/BDS courses in private self-financing medical dental colleges on August 20.

The allotment is based on the online options filed by the medical aspirants from August 15 to 19. The Office of the Commissioner for entrance examinations had started the online CAP process for BSc nursing and paramedical degree courses on August 14.

