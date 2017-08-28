KEAM NEET 2017: Third phase of allotment for MBBS, BDS courses released at cee-kerala.org and cee.kerala.gov.in

In case of seats remain vacant after 4 pm on August 29, it have be filled up through a spot admission In case of seats remain vacant after 4 pm on August 29, it have be filled up through a spot admission

The third phase of allotment to MBBS, BDS courses and second phase of allotment to self financing medical/ dental colleges is published at cee-kerala.org and cee.kerala.gov.in. The allotment is done on the basis of the interim order of the Kerala High Court. Those candidates who receive an allotment afresh or a change in allotment than the previous one to MBBS/BDS courses shall have to report for joining at Government Medical College Campus, Thiruvananthapuram on August 28 and 29.

The allotments are made through a Single Window System of the Centralised Allotment Process (CAP).

KEAM NEET allotment list 2017, here’s how to check ranks

Step 1: Log on to the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on KEAM link

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on KEAM third allotment list for MBBS, BDS courses

Step 4: A pdf file will open displaying names and percentage of selected candidates.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the allotment memo

The qualified candidates have to bring all original documents, photocopies with demand draft for the requisite amount of fee/balance fee. In case of seats remain vacant after 4 pm on August 29, it have be filled up through a spot admission to be conducted by the Commissionerate of Entrance Examinations (CEE).

The exam authority of Kerala conducts entrance examinations for admission to professional courses every year.

