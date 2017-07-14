Kerala NEET rank list 2017 declared at cee-kerala.org and cee.kerala.gov.in, check now

A total of 45,363 students have qualified for the admission in the MBBS/BDS courses in the state A total of 45,363 students have qualified for the admission in the MBBS/BDS courses in the state

After announcing the engineering and pharmacy rank list 2017, the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) has published the NEET merit list on the official website – cee-kerala.org and cee.kerala.gov.in. The result of the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical Courses (KEAM) entrance examination 2017 was announced last month.

Deric Joseph of Kannur has secured the All India Rank 6 in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Examination (NEET) and has bagged first rank in Kerala Medical rank list. He scored 691 marks and got 99.999358 percentile score.

A total of 45,363 students have qualified for the admission in the MBBS/BDS courses in the state. Candidates who have scored 131 marks in NEET UG 2017 had qualified in NEET 2017 in the General category. For OBC/SC/ST, the cut off was 107. For General PH it was 118.

KEAM NEET merit list 2017, here’s how to check ranks

Step 1: Log on to the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on KEAM merit list

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on NEET merit list

Step 4: A pdf file will open displaying names and percentage of selected candidates.

Step 5: Download and take a print out

The online application process for medical courses had ended on July 8. About 51,066 candidates have submitted their NEET UG result for admissions in Kerala.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd