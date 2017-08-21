KEAM BSc nursing and paramedical degree first allotment results declared at cee-kerala.org and cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2017: The allotment is based on the online options filed by the medical aspirants from August 15 to 19 KEAM 2017: The allotment is based on the online options filed by the medical aspirants from August 15 to 19

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) has released the first allotment results of the KEAM BSc nursing and paramedical degree courses in Kerala at cee-kerala.org and cee.kerala.gov.in. The results were announced on August 20. The allotment is based on the online options filed by the medical aspirants from August 15 to 19. The Office of the Commissioner for entrance examinations had started the online CAP process for BSc nursing and paramedical degree courses on August 14.

KEAM results 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Visit the homepage written above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on KEAM results link

Step 3: A new page will open displaying allotment list and rank list data under BSc nursing and paramedical degree courses

Step 4: Click on the allotment list

Step 5: A pdf file will open displaying college-wise names of the selected candidates.

Step 6: Download and take a print out

As per an official notification, the candidates should take a printout of the first phase allotment memo which shows the details such as name, roll number, allotted course, college, category of allotment, fee details etc.

Those candidates who have got an allotment shall have to remit the fees to be paid to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations as specified in the first phase allotment memo at any of the designated branches of State Bank of India or by way of online payment from August 21 to 23 till 3 pm.

The second phase of allotment will be published on August 24.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd