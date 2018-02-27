KEAM 2018: Registration to end tomorrow, apply at cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2018: The exam is conducted for admission to medical, agriculture, forestry, veterinary, fisheries, engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses. The exam is conducted for admission to medical, agriculture, forestry, veterinary, fisheries, engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses.

KEAM 2018 registration: The registration process for Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Courses (KEAM-2018) will be ending tomorrow, on February 28. Interested aspirants who have not applied yet are required to get themselves registered at the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in, at the earliest. The exam is conducted for admission to medical, agriculture, forestry, veterinary, fisheries, engineering, architecture and

pharmacy courses. The exams for subjects physics and chemistry (paper I) will be held on April 23 from 10 am to 12:30 pm while for mathematics (paper II), it is April 24.

List of courses offered

Engineering

— Bachelor of Technology (B Tech)

— B Tech (Agricultural Engineering) [B Tech (Agri Engg)]

— B Tech (Food Engineering & Technology) [B Tech (Food Engg & Tech)]

— B Tech (Dairy Technology)

— B Tech (Food Technology) [BTech (Food Tech)]

Architecture

— Bachelor of Architecture (B Arch)

Medical

— Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS)

— Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS)

— Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS)

— Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS)

— Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS)

— Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS)

Agriculture and Forestry

— Bachelor of Science-Agriculture [BSc (Hons) Agri]

— Bachelor of Science-Forestry [BSc (Hons) Forestry]

Veterinary

— Bachelor of Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry (BVSc & AH)

Fisheries

— Bachelor of Fisheries Science (BFSc)

Pharmacy

— Bachelor of Pharmacy (B Pharm)

Like last year, the exams will be conducted across 14 district centers in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai. The application forms are likely to release in January 2018.

