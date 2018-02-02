KEAM 2018 registration begins: Courses, eligibility and application process

KEAM 2018: The official notification and examination details for Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Courses (KEAM-2018) has been released. KEAM 2018: The official notification and examination details for Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Courses (KEAM-2018) has been released.

KEAM 2018 registration: The official notification and examination details for Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Courses (KEAM-2018) has been released on the official website – cee-kerala.org. The exam is conducted for admission to medical, agriculture, forestry, veterinary, fisheries, engineering, architecture and

pharmacy courses. Those interested in applying can submit the online application at the website itself.

Courses offered

Engineering

— Bachelor of Technology (B Tech)

— B Tech (Agricultural Engineering) [B Tech (Agri Engg)]

— B Tech (Food Engineering & Technology) [B Tech (Food Engg & Tech)]

— B Tech (Dairy Technology)

— B Tech (Food Technology) [BTech (Food Tech)]

Architecture

— Bachelor of Architecture (B Arch)

Medical

— Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS)

— Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS)

— Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS)

— Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS)

— Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS)

— Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS)

Agriculture and Forestry

— Bachelor of Science-Agriculture [BSc (Hons) Agri]

— Bachelor of Science-Forestry [BSc (Hons) Forestry]

Veterinary

— Bachelor of Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry (BVSc & AH)

Fisheries

— Bachelor of Fisheries Science (BFSc)

Pharmacy

— Bachelor of Pharmacy (B Pharm)

Important dates

Online registration begins: February 1

Last date for application submission and fee payment: February 28 by 5 pm

Last date for receipt of printout of application: March 31

Admit cards: April 10

Physics and chemistry exam: April 23 (10 am to 12:30 pm)

Mathematics: April 24 (10 am to 12:30 pm)

