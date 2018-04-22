KEAM 2018: Important last moment instructions

KEAM 2018 : The examination is scheduled to be conducted tomorrow and day after for admission to medical, agriculture, forestry, veterinary, fisheries, engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses. KEAM 2018 : The examination is scheduled to be conducted tomorrow and day after for admission to medical, agriculture, forestry, veterinary, fisheries, engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses.

KEAM 2018 : Students must be busy winding up their end moment revision for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy (KEAM-2018) entrance examination, which is scheduled to be conducted tomorrow and day after. The exam is held for admission to medical, agriculture, forestry, veterinary, fisheries, engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses. Like last year, the exams will be held across 14 district centers in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai. The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala will conduct KEAM in Kerala on April 23 from 10 am to 12:30 pm for physics and chemistry exam and April 24 from 10 am to 12:30 pm for mathematics.

There are certain important instructions and rules which one must keep in mind before going to attempt the paper. Read about few of those guidelines below.

Don’t forget admit card: Make sure that you keep your admit card in your bag a night before the exam in order to avoid any sort of confusion or chaos the next day. This is the only document which a candidate is required to carry at the examination hall. It will contain all the details related to your roll number, examination centre, exam duration and others. Without the same, you won’t be allowed to appear for the paper so do not forget to carry it.

Time management: Candidates are required to be present at the examination hall, 30 minutes before the prescribed time for the commencement of the examination. After this, they won’t be allowed to enter. They should leave their homes on time and reach the exam centre an hour before rather than reaching late.

Exam centre address: In order to avoid any last moment rush, candidates should check and confirm the address of their centre a night before.They should note in down in a piece of paper and carry it for reference in case they forget the route.

Items allowed: Candidates should a ballpoint pen (either blue or black ink) and a card board/clip board for the examination. They won’t be provided these items in the examination hall, so they should make sure they are carrying their own items.

Items banned: No candidates will be allowed to carry items such as pencil, eraser, correction fluid, calculator, logarithm table, electronic gadgets, mobile phones etc. into the examination hall. Calculators, slide rules, log tables, geometry box, pencil box, electronic digital watches with facilities of calculators, mobile phones, pagers or any other electronic gadget are also not allowed inside the hall. In case a candidate in found with any of the above mentioned items, his candidature might get cancelled.

Exam pattern

The examination will be held offline in two parts (time duration is 2 hours and 30 minutes each), in MCQ format.

There will be 120 questions in each paper. Each question carries 4 marks, and 1 mark will be taken as negative marking. From 2016 onwards, KEAM exam is held for admission in engineering courses only. For admission in medical and allied health science courses, the students have to appear for National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET). For architecture courses, the candidates have to pass the NATA exam.

