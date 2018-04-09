KEAM 2018 admit card to release tomorrow at cee-kerala.org, check how to download

All those candidates who had appeared for the same can download their respective cards from the official website — cee.kerala.gov.in All those candidates who had appeared for the same can download their respective cards from the official website — cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2018 admit card: The admit card for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Courses (KEAM-2018) will be released tomorrow, on April 10. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can download their respective cards from the official website — cee.kerala.gov.in, once released. Candidates will be required to produce the printout of the admit card at the time of examination. No admit cards will be sent by post. The exam will be conducted on April 23 and 24 for admission to medical, agriculture, forestry, veterinary, fisheries, engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses.

KEAM 2018 admit card, steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Exam pattern:

– The examination will be held in two parts (time duration is 2 hours and 30 minutes each).

– The questions will be in MCQ format.

– The exam will be conducted offline

– There will be 120 questions in each paper.

– Each question carries 4 marks, and 1 mark will be taken as negative marking

The exams for subjects physics and chemistry (paper I) will be held on April 23 from 10 am to 12:30 pm while for mathematics (paper II), it is April 24. Like last year, the exams will be conducted across 14 district centers in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.

