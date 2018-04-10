KEAM 2018 admit card released, download at cee-kerala.org

KEAM 2018 admit card: The examinations will be conducted on April 23 and 24 KEAM 2018 admit card: The examinations will be conducted on April 23 and 24

KEAM 2018 admit card: The admit card for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Courses (KEAM-2018) has been released today, on April 10 at cee.kerala.gov.in. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can download their respective cards from the official website by following the steps written below.

Candidates will be required to produce the printout of the admit card at the time of examination. No admit cards will be sent by post. The exam will be conducted on April 23 and 24 for admission to medical, agriculture, forestry, veterinary, fisheries, engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses.

KEAM 2018 admit card, steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

The admit cards have not been issued to candidates who have to remit balance application fee and also some candidates who have defects in their photograph, signature and left hand thumb impression uploaded during the submission of online application. The admit cards for candidates who have to remit balance application fee/Dubai Centre fee shall be released as and when the balance amount is paid by way of online payment.

The hall tickets of other candidates will be released only if correct photograph/signature/thumb impression is uploaded through the links concerned before 5 pm on April 13, 2018.

Candidates are required to produce their admit cards for verification in the examination hall for attending the entrance examination. Those without admit cards will not be permitted to attend the same. Those who have any sort of complaints regarding their profile page details may prefer their complaints with supporting documents to prove their claim to the ‘Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, 5th Floor, Housing Board Buildings, Santhinagar, Thiruvananthapuram’ before April 17.

KEAM 2018 exam pattern:

– The examination will be held in two parts (time duration is 2 hours and 30 minutes each)

– The questions will be in MCQ format

– The exam will be conducted offline

– There will be 120 questions in each paper

– Each question carries 4 marks, and 1 mark will be taken as negative marking.

The exams for subjects physics and chemistry (paper I) will be held on April 23 from 10 am to 12:30 pm while for mathematics (paper II), it is April 24. Like last year, the exams will be conducted across 14 district centers in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.

