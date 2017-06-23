KEAM 2017: Registration option to open today at cee.kerala.gov.in

The KEAM 2017 exam was conducted on April 24 and 25 for which a total of 1.6 lakh aspirants had registered for the engineering entrance exam at 307 centres across across Kerala, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai. The KEAM 2017 exam was conducted on April 24 and 25 for which a total of 1.6 lakh aspirants had registered for the engineering entrance exam at 307 centres across across Kerala, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai.

KEAM 2017: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) will open the registration option for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical Courses (KEAM) entrance examination 2017 today. Candidates who have cleared the counseling can apply for the option registration from the official website.

The first phase allotment based on these options will be published on July 30, according to Manorama. The KEAM 2017 exam was conducted on April 24 and 25 for which a total of 1.6 lakh aspirants had registered for the engineering entrance exam at 307 centres across across Kerala, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai. Read | KEAM 2017 rank list released, check scores here

The CEE had recently released the rank list for KEAM candidates who had applied for engineering and pharmacy courses. As many as 61,716 students made it to the engineering rank list. Among them, 32,036 are boys while 29,680 are girls. Candidates can check their ranks and apply for option registration at cee-kerala.org and cee.kerala.gov.in.

KEAM results 2017, here’s how to apply for option registration

Log on to the official websites mentioned above.

On the homepage, follow the link to KEAM 2017.

A link will be provided for optional registration. Click on it.

Enter your details in the fields provided.

Submit the data and keep a copy of the page for further reference.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd