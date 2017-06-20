KEAM 2017 rank list released, check scores at cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2017 result was released in May KEAM 2017 result was released in May

After announcing the results of the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical Courses (KEAM) entrance examination 2017 last month, the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) has released the engineering and pharmacy rank list 2017. Shafil Maheen N of Kozhikode has topped the engineering entrance exam by scoring 587.1312. As many as 61,716 students have been included in the engineering rank list of which, 32,036 are boys while 29,680 are girl candidates.

KEAM 2017 was held on April 24 and 25 and a total of 1.6 lakh aspirants had registered for the engineering entrance exam at 307 centres across across Kerala, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai. The candidates can check their ranks at cee-kerala.org and cee.kerala.gov.in.

Those who clear the paper will get admission to courses in agriculture, veterinary, fishery, engineering and architecture. The students can view their rank and score by following the steps written below:

KEAM results 2017, here’s how to check ranks

Log on to the official websites mentioned above

On the homepage, click on KEAM results

A new page will open

Enter your hall ticket, date of birth and other details

The rank list will be displayed

Download and take a print out

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd