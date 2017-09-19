KEAM 2017: Medical allied courses allotment list published at cee.kerala.gov.in, cee-kerala.org

This is the last phase of allotment to private self financing Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani Medical Colleges. This is the last phase of allotment to private self financing Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani Medical Colleges.

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has published the centralised allotment to medical courses (Ayurveda, Homoeo, Siddha & Unani) and allied courses (Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary & Fisheries) list on the CEE official websites – cee.kerala.gov.in and cee-kerala.org. The results were announced on August 23.

As per a notice, students who had confirmed their options online within the stipulated time alone have been considered for this phase of allotment.

KEAM results 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Visit the homepage written above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Medical (except MBBS/BDS) & Allied’ results link

Step 3: A new page will open displaying allotment list and rank list data

Step 4: Download and take a print out

The candidates who got allotment have to report to the allotted colleges before 5 pm on September 22.

The candidates can access their allotment such as name, roll number, allotted course and college, the category of allotment, fee details etc on their homepage. The candidates should invariably take a printout of the allotment memo.

The allotment to the Sree Vidhyadhiraja Homoeopathic Medical College, Nemom, Thiruvananthapuram (NEH) has been withheld in this phase of allotment for want of the affiliation orders from the university.

