KEAM 2017: First allotment results to be out today at cee-kerala.org

KEAM 2017: The Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE) Kerala will release the first allotment results of the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical Courses (KEAM) 2017 soon. The Commissioner has not announced any date nor time for the allotment but results can be expected by tonight. Candidates who have appeared for KEAM and registered for the allotment can check the official website later today.

A notification was released yesterday regarding the extension of time for option registration until 10 am on June 30. The registrations have now closed and candidates are looking forward to the results. The trial allotment results were published on Wednesday on the CEE official site. Read | KEAM 2017: Option registration last date extended, phase 1 results to be released on Friday, click here

About 1.6 lakh aspirants had registered for KEAM 2017 which was conducted at 307 exam centres on April 24 and 25. About 32,036 boys and 29,680 girls were included in the engineering rank list which were released on May 19 this year.

Steps to check KEAM 2017 first allotment result:

Step 1: Go to the official website for CEE (cee-kerala.org)

Step 2: Click on the link for “KEAM 2017”.

Step 3: A notification will be released upon the release of the first allotment results. Click on the link provided beside the notification for the first allotment result.

Step 4: Enter your details in the fields provided.

Step 5: Download your allotment and take a print out for further reference.

