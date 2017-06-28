KEAM 2017: Option registration last date extended, phase 1 results to be released on Friday

KEAM 2017: The CEE announced that the trial allotment which was scheduled for June 27 has been rescheduled on June 28, 2017. The results for the first phase of the allotment will be published on Friday, June 30. KEAM 2017: The CEE announced that the trial allotment which was scheduled for June 27 has been rescheduled on June 28, 2017. The results for the first phase of the allotment will be published on Friday, June 30.

KEAM 2017: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has released a notification regarding the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical Courses (KEAM) 2017. Candidates should note that the time for option registration for engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses has been extended up to 3 pm on Thursday, June 29, 2017.

The CEE further announced that the trial allotment which was scheduled for June 27 has been rescheduled on June 28, 2017. The results for the first phase of the allotment will be published on Friday, June 30. Candidates will not be allowed to file options for any courses or colleges which were part of phase 1 after the first allotment is over. Read | KEAM 2017 rank list released, check scores here

KEAM 2017 was conducted on April 24 and 25 and about 1.6 lakh aspirants had registered to appear at 307 centres across across Kerala, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai.

The results for the same were declared on May 19 and 61,716 students were included in the engineering rank list among whom 32,036 were boys and 29,680 were girls. Kozhikode’s Shafil Maheen N topped the engineering entrance exam by scoring 587.1312. Read | Kerala KEAM 2017 results declared, check here

