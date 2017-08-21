KEA to release NEET 2017 second allotment list today at kea.kar.nic.in

As per the reports, total seats for all the medical and dental colleges are 8,695 in 55 colleges. As per the reports, total seats for all the medical and dental colleges are 8,695 in 55 colleges.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the second allotment result for admissions in medical and dental courses in the state today at kea.kar.nic.in. The seat matrix was released on August 17. As per a notification, 1720 medical and 1937 dental seats are available for allotment. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result from the official website by following the steps written below:

KEA NEET 2017, here’s how to check first allotment result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA (kea.kar.nic.in).

Step 2: Follow the link to the second allotment link available on the main page.

Step 3: Enter the details required to fill the boxes

Step 4: Check the result and keep a copy of the document for further reference.

Last month, the authority had released the merit list for all Karnataka candidates who have cleared the NEET 2017. From the state, about 70000 students appeared for the medical entrance exam of which a total of 56,622 candidates qualified the examination.

Nearly 20000 candidates are non-Karnataka students. As per the reports, total seats for all the medical and dental colleges are 8,695 in 55 colleges.

