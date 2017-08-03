Karnataka DCET 2017 results declared at kea.kar.nic.in, here’s how to download

DCET results out DCET results out

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the result of Diploma Common Entrance Test 2017 (DCET) or ‘Diploma CET’ at it’s official website kea.kar.nic.in. KEA had conducted the test on July 2. As per reports, over 25,000 aspirants have appeared in the DCET 2017.

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) had released the provisional answer keys on July 13. Today, they have released the final answer keys along with DCET 2017 result. The DCET is conducted each year for admission to the second year/ 3rd semester of Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) and first year Architecture courses (under the lateral scheme).

KEA DCET result 2017, here’s how to check:

Log on to the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority, kea.kar.nic.in

From the right hand side of the page, select the ‘DCET 2017’

You will be redirected to a new page from where you have to select the relevant result link

Another page will open where you will have to enter your DCET number

Your result will be displayed when you click on ‘submit’ or press ‘enter’

There are about 700 government/private institutions in the state.

The display of seat matrix and fee structure for all disciplines will begin on August 8 after 2 pm. The candidates can apply for option entry from August 12 to 16 from 9 am onwards. The mock allotment result will release on August 16.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd