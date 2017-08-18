KEA DCET real allotment result 2017 to be released today at kea.kar.nic.in

DCET 2017: The display of seat matrix and fee structure for all disciplines has already started from August 8 DCET 2017: The display of seat matrix and fee structure for all disciplines has already started from August 8

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release real allotment result on August 18 evening at kea.kar.nic.in. The examination conducting body had published the mock allotment result on August 16. Candidates who participated in the Diploma Common Entrance Test 2017 (DCET) can check the official website to view their result. KEA had conducted the exam on July 2. As per reports, over 25,000 aspirants have appeared in the DCET 2017.

KEA DCET result 2017, here’s how to check:

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the right-hand side of the page, select the ‘DCET 2017’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page from where you have to select the relevant result link

Step 4: Another page will open where you will have to enter your DCET number

Step 5: Your result will be displayed when you click on ‘submit’ or press ‘enter’

Once the result is out, the candidates will be given time from August 19 to 23 to confirm their allotment and submit fees. The last date to report to the college is by August 24 before 5.30 pm. For those who did not get admission in the first phase, KEA will release the second matrix will commence from August 31.

As per the seat matrix available on the official website, there are about 17,700 seats in day engineering colleges under general stream.

