KEA DCET mock allotment 2017 to be declared today at kea.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will publish the mock allotment result on August 16, that is, today evening at kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates who participated in the Diploma Common Entrance Test 2017 (DCET) or ‘Diploma CET’ can check this page for the result declaration. KEA had conducted the test on July 2. As per reports, over 25,000 aspirants have appeared in the DCET 2017.

The display of seat matrix and fee structure for all disciplines has already started from August 8. KEA had given time to the candidates can apply for option entry from August 12 to 16. The mock allotment result will release on August 16.

KEA DCET result 2017, here’s how to check:

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the right-hand side of the page, select the ‘DCET 2017’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page from where you have to select the relevant result link

Step 4: Another page will open where you will have to enter your DCET number

Step 5: Your result will be displayed when you click on ‘submit’ or press ‘enter’

KEA will give provision to change option, if any, from August 16 to 18. The real allotment result will release on August 18 evening. The successful candidates will be given time to from August 19 to 23 for confirmation of allotment, payment of fees and downloading of admission order.

The last date to report to the college is by August 24 before 5.30 pm. The display of the second matrix will commence from August 31.

