KEA DCET 2017: Second allotment result to release today at kea.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the second allotment result on August 31 at kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates who participated in the Diploma Common Entrance Test 2017 (DCET) or ‘Diploma CET’ can check the official website to view their seat allotment status. Option entry will begin on the same day and will continue till September 1.

The final or second seat allotment result will be out on September 4. The seat allotment will be done based on options entered by the eligible candidates and on the basis of merit / rank in Diploma CET-2017.

KEA DCET result 2017, here’s how to check:

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the right-hand side of the page, select the ‘DCET 2017’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page from where you have to select the relevant result link

Step 4: Another page will open where you will have to enter your DCET number

Step 5: Your result will be displayed when you click on ‘submit’ or press ‘enter’

The display of seat matrix and fee structure had begun on August 8. KEA had given time to the candidates can apply for option entry from August 12 to 16.

KEA had conducted the test on July 2. As per reports, over 25,000 aspirants have appeared in the DCET 2017.

