Karnataka CET exam 2017: Results at kea.kar.nic.in, know how to download

Karnataka CET results 2017: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will soon declare the results for the state Common Entrance Test 2017. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and have been waiting for the results can check the same from the official website.

Karnataka CET was conducted on May 2 and 3, 2017 for admissions to ayurveda, homoeopathy, unani, naturopathy, engineering, technology and farm science courses. The KEA will conduct the counselling sessions for students for government and government-quota seats.

The admissions to medical and dental courses will be done through NEET. For admissions to architecture courses, the candidates will have to appear only for National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA), 2017, conducted by the Council of Architecture.

There were four papers of 60 marks each — Biology, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

Time Table

May 2, 2017: Biology — 10.30 am – 11.50 am

May 2, 2017: Mathematics — 2.30 pm – 3.50 pm

May 3, 2017: Physics — 10.30 am – 11.50 am

May 3, 2017: Chemistry — 2.30 pm – 3.50 pm

Steps to download the Karnataka CET results 2017:

– Go to the official website of KEA (kea.kar.nic.in).

– Click on the link for the Karnantaka CET results 2017.

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download the results and keep a copy for further reference.

