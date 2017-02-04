Kashmir University PhD entrance exams 2017: Date sheets released, check here

Kashmir University PhD entrance exams 2017: Admit cards will be available from February 10 and February 13. (File photo) Kashmir University PhD entrance exams 2017: Admit cards will be available from February 10 and February 13. (File photo)

The University of Kashmir has released the date sheet for the three-year integrated PhD entrance exam. The exams will begin on February 19, 2017. Candidates who have applied for the programme for the academic session of 2016-17 can take note of the date sheet which is available on the official website.

The School of Biological Sciences, University of Kashmir, has also announced that the admit cards will be available to the candidates from February 13. The admit cards for candidates applying for the Faculty of Applied Sciences and Technology will be released on February 10. Candidates have been advised to reach the exam centres half an hour earlier than the specified time.

Eligibility:

– You are no eligible if you have qualified for a national level examination like NET, SET, BET, DBT, ICMR or INSPIRE Fellow.

– You are not eligible if you are a University/College teachers with three years’ service on substantive basis or with JRF and two years’ service on substantive basis.

– You are not eligible if you have pursued a Masters degree through distance mode or a franchisee equivalent to the corresponding degree offered through regular mode and unrecognized Universities

– You should have obtained your MPhil degree from a recognised university, including University of Kashmir.

– You should have scored at least 60 per cent marks in the MPhil degree course from the recognised university.

Important dates:

Monday, February 13, 2017

Admit cards available for School of Biological Sciences

Friday, February 10, 2017

Admit cards available for Faculty of Applied Sciences and Technology



Sunday, February 19, 2017

Computer Science (11.30 am)

Home Sciences (11.30 am)

Pharmaceutical (11.30 am)

Sciences (11.30 am)

Electronics & Instrumentation Technology (11.30 am)

Food Science & Technology (11.30 am)

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Botany (11 am)

Bio-Chemistry (2 pm)

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Zoology (11 am)

Sunday, February 26, 2017

Bi-Technology (11 am)

For more news on PhD entrances, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd