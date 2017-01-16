Kashmir University exams postponed, new dates to be out soon

Snowfall in Kashmir Snowfall in Kashmir

Due to heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, the Kashmir University has postponed all examinations that were scheduled to be held on January 16 and 17, that is, Monday and Tuesday. The university has not announced the fresh dates for the examination.

Kashmir University has deferred the examination for the second time due to inclement weather. Earlier, the exams were scheduled for January 7 and 8, 2017.

Fresh snowfall was recorded across Kashmir with some places in the higher reaches of the Valley witnessing heavy snowfall, an official of the Meteorological Department in Srinagar said.

