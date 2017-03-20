Kashmir University B Tech semester 5 exam 2016 results declared

The University of Kashmir has released the B Tech semester 5 examination 2016 results on the official website. The under graduate examination was held in June, 2016.
Steps to check Kashmir University results 2016
Visit the official website of Kashmir University
Click on the link ‘View result – B Tech semester 5 examination 2016 results ’
Submit your roll number
The results will be displayed on the screen
Check the result and save it for further reference
As per reports, the University of Kashmir (KU) has also started uploading the award sheets of the candidates appeared in the various UG and PG exams on the university website on daily basis. This has enabled the students to see their marks prior to the declaration of final results.
